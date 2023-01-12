SMITHVILLE — The Warriors have performed well in the pool this season with multiple state consideration times. Smithville has reached these times in 10 different events. They include seven individual events and three relays, with swimmers working hard to be ready for the postseason in February.
Senior Lily Palmer has earned state consideration times in four individual events. First, she swam a 27.09 in the 50-yard freestyle on Dec. 6.
In the same meet, she swam a 1:03.21 in the 100-yard butterfly to secure a state time. Palmer swam her best 100-yard backstroke on Dec. 10 as she finished with a 1:06.55.
Her final state consideration time came on Dec. 13. She finished with 2:26.89 in the 200-yard IM.
Sophomore Izzy Sapp has put together a strong campaign. She has state consideration times in four different events, too. She swam a 1:05.14 in the 100-yard butterfly on Dec. 10.
In the same meet, she secured a state time with a 2:22.74 in the 200-yard IM. She finished with a 2:09.53 in the 200-yard freestyle on Dec. 13. In the 500-yard freestyle, Sapp swam a 5:53.19 on Dec. 20.
Smithville has two state consideration times in the 100-freestyle. Sophomore Ally Pottebaum and senior Lily Medley have earned these two times. Medley swam a 1:00.49 on Dec. 13. Pottebaum swam her best of the season with a 1:00.32 on Dec. 20.
The Warriors have earned state consideration times in all three relays this season as well.
Junior Elyse Hart, Palmer, Medley, Pottebaum and Sapp have all represented in the relays. Smithville has qualified in the 200- and 400-yard freestyle and 200-medley relays.
The next meet for Smithville will be at the Gladstone Community Center on Wednesday, Jan. 18.
