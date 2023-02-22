Smithville swim season comes to close

Smithville swim team poses at the Class 1 State Championship on Friday, Feb. 17.

 Submitted Photo

SMITHVILLE — The Warriors closed their latest swim season by competing in the Class 1 State Championship. The two-day event began on Thursday, Feb. 16. and finished the following day in St. Peters. The Warriors sent six swimmers to the meet who competed in individual races and in the relays. Smithville finished with 23 points, which placed them 25th out of the 38 teams that competed.

It was one of the best meets of senior Lily Palmer’s career at the state meet. The outstanding swimmer finished in 10th place in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 59.88. Palmer’s time broke the school record, which she set earlier this year. Her goal of consistently swimming faster than 1 minute was achieved.

