Smithville swim season comes to close

SMITHVILLE — The Warriors closed their latest swim season by competing in the Class 1 State Championship. The two-day event began on Thursday, Feb. 16. and finished the following day in St. Peters. The Warriors sent six swimmers to the meet who competed in individual races and in the relays. Smithville finished with 23 points, which placed them 25th out of the 38 teams that competed.
It was one of the best meets of senior Lily Palmer’s career at the state meet. The outstanding swimmer finished in 10th place in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 59.88. Palmer’s time broke the school record, which she set earlier this year. Her goal of consistently swimming faster than 1 minute was achieved.
“It was a really fun meet and I was lucky to have a lot of my teammates there,” she said. “It had always been a goal of mine to break a minute in the 100 fly. At the meet in Columbia, I went 59.95 and it was just a real big moment for me. That was a ground-breaking moment for me.”
Not only was Palmer able to break the 1 minute barrier in Columbia earlier this year, she smashed it in the state championship.
Palmer also swam the 100-yard backstroke, where she took 11th place overall. She swam a time of 1:01.25, which also broke the school record she set earlier this year.
The other individual swimmer for the Warriors was Izzy Sapp. The sophomore swimmer finished in 18th place in the 200-yard IM. She finished in a time of 2:21.18, which broke the school record that she set herself. Sapp also competed in the 100-yard butterfly, ending in 24th place.
The Warriors competed in all three relays. They finished in 12th place in the 200-yard medley relay as sophomore Ally Pottebaum, Lily Medley, Palmer and Sapp represented the Warriors. They finished in a time of 1:58.21, which also broke the school record set by this squad.
The same group swam the 400-yard freestyle and finished in 17th place with a time of 3.55.13. It was their best time of the season and lowered their already set school record.
The final race was the 200-yard freestyle relay where junior Abbie Parr, sophomore Mia Marchetti, Pottebaum and Medley competed and finished in 28th place.
Looking back on the season as a whole, many records were broken and plenty of Fast times wereset by the Warriors. These are some of the countless memories that Palmer will remember from her time with the Smithville swim team.
“It was a great opportunity to come back my senior year because I haven’t swam since my freshman year. It was just a great year,” Palmer said.
