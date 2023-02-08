GLADSTONE — Smithville swimming competed in the Suburban Conference White Division Championship on Saturday, Feb. 4. The Warriors finished in third place out of the four teams that competed. Smithville finished with 375 points while Winnetonka won with 468, Kearney had 467 points and Raytown South rounded out the group with 191 points.

The Warriors swam well as Izzy Sapp grabbed the 200-yard IM title. She finished in first place with a time of 2:22.71, more than 20 seconds faster than the competition. In the 50-yard freestyle, Smithville’s Ally Pottebaum won the race with a 26.59. Lily Medley came in second place with a time of 27.05.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.