GLADSTONE — Smithville swimming competed in the Suburban Conference White Division Championship on Saturday, Feb. 4. The Warriors finished in third place out of the four teams that competed. Smithville finished with 375 points while Winnetonka won with 468, Kearney had 467 points and Raytown South rounded out the group with 191 points.
The Warriors swam well as Izzy Sapp grabbed the 200-yard IM title. She finished in first place with a time of 2:22.71, more than 20 seconds faster than the competition. In the 50-yard freestyle, Smithville’s Ally Pottebaum won the race with a 26.59. Lily Medley came in second place with a time of 27.05.
Medley also finished in second place in the 100-yard freestyle. She hit the wall in 59.53.
Sapp and Pottebaum finished first and second, respectively, in the 100-yard butterfly.
Sapp ended with a 1:04.65 and Pottebaum in 1:06.30.
Lilly Palmer also won the 100-yard backstroke. She dominated the competition by almost 10 seconds with a time of 1:02.29.
In the relays, Smithville won the 200-yard medley. Palmer, Pottebaum, Sapp and Medley represented the Warriors. They won with a team time of 1.58.99, more than 30 seconds faster than the competition.
The same team won the 200-yard freestyle relay. They secured the gold medal by finishing in a time of 1:48.83.
Ainsley Foster, Mia Marchetti, Sophia Dickson and Bayley Freeman ended in third place in the 400-yard freestyle relay. They finished in a time of 4:44.03.
