GLADSTONE — Smithville competed in the Suburban Conference Blue Division Championship on Saturday, Feb. 5. The Warriors competed well as the team finished in fourth place with 265 points.
The team was highlighted by Ally Pottebaum’s performance as she finished in third place in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 26.09. Lily Medley ended in fourth place in the same event with a time of 27.29.
Pottebaum backed up her 50-free race with a third place in the 100-yard butterfly. She hit the wall with a time of 1:05.40. She was followed by fellow teammate, Izzy Sapp. Sapp ended in fourth place in 1:05.87.
Sapp and Pottebaum along with Medley and Abbie Parr brought home a third- place performance in the 200-yard freestyle relay. The group of four were also a part of the third-place team in the 400-yard freestyle relay that ended in 4:05.37.
Individually, Parr finished in sixth place in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2:29.62. Medley earned a third place in the 100-yard freestyle hitting the time of 58.97. In the 500-yard freestyle, Sapp was impressive as she ended in second place with a time of 5:45.39 in the distance event.
The Warriors’ final meet will be at the State Championship in St. Peter’s beginning Thursday, Feb. 17.
