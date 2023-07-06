True earns All-America honors, 1st in Eagles history

LIBERTY — The standout Liberty North swimmer received the highest honors on June 22. Avery True, rising senior, earned a spot on the National Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association All-American list. True is the first Liberty North swimmer to receive this award as she qualified in the 200-yard swim and the 500-yard swim.
“I was really excited when I found out. I didn’t know that I was up for the award, but when Coach (Mark) Warner texted me, it was super fun to find out,” True said. “This wasn’t really a goal that I was trying to look to, but it was icing on top of the cake.”
The NISCA All-American list is compromised of the top 100 times in the country. True ranked 50th in the 500-yard freestyle with her time of 4:54.12. This time came in the Class 2 State Championship this season. She claimed the crown and broke the state record with this performance in early February. She also posted a time of 1:50.36 in the 200-yard freestyle which placed her 98th overall. Her 200 race came in January where she broke the COMO meet record.
True is the only swimmer from Missouri to reach the list in the 200. She is one of two Missourians in the 500. Battle High School’s Caitlin Hurley ranks 55th on the list with a time of 4:54.33.
The community of swimming along with heated competition is what drives True each and every day.
“I love all of my friends that I have made through this sport,” she said. “After a hard practice, there is nothing better than knowing that I can do it. The satisfaction afterward is another great part.”
The Liberty North swimmer and soon-to-be University of Wyoming athlete has been working hard during club swim this summer. She has been in the pool non-stop as she continues with her competitive schedule. It has also allowed her to find some aspects of her swim game that she wants to improve upon come Liberty North swim this winter.
“I am definitely trying to get better with my times. I have been working with my stroke count,” True explained. “I am trying to get more distance per stroke and that is what I have been working on all summer.”
