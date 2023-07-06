LIBERTY — The standout Liberty North swimmer received the highest honors on June 22. Avery True, rising senior, earned a spot on the National Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association All-American list. True is the first Liberty North swimmer to receive this award as she qualified in the 200-yard swim and the 500-yard swim.

“I was really excited when I found out. I didn’t know that I was up for the award, but when Coach (Mark) Warner texted me, it was super fun to find out,” True said. “This wasn’t really a goal that I was trying to look to, but it was icing on top of the cake.”

True earns All-America honors, 1st in Eagles history

Liberty North’s Avery True is the first swimmer in Eagles’ history to be named an All-American.

Sports Writer Liam Keating can be reached at sports@mycouriertribune.com, 389-6643 or @myctsports on Twitter.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.