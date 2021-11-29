SMITHVILLE — With a larger team of newcomers after losing five seniors to graduation last season, Smithville girls swim coach Kyle Martin is looking to his team’s youth as the Warriors begin the winter 2021-22 season against Platte County Tuesday, Nov. 30.
Notable meets this season, said the coach in his second year at the helm of the swim team, include the Winnatonka Invite later in December and the COMO Invite in January.
How many athletes last season received all-state or all-conference awards?
Martin: “Elise Denney (senior), Lily Medley (sophomore), Kalyna Olsen (senior) and Lizzie Palmer (junior), All-Conference Swim; Mia Wells (junior), Ava Robbins (junior) and Riley Kochanowicz (senior), All-Conference Dive.”
Who are your team’s heavy contributors for this season?
Martin: “Lily Medley - seventh at conference in 50 (freestyle) and part of the third-place 200 Medley Relay; and Lizzie Palmer - seventh at conference in 100 (backstroke), eighth in 100 fly and part of third-place 200 Medley Relay.”
Who are newcomers that you feel will make an immediate impact?
Martin: “Alli Pottebaum and Izzy Sapp, both freshman who have swam on club teams.”
What are your team’s strengths heading into the current season? Weaknesses?
Martin: “The swim team grew in size with a lot of newcomers. Bigger team, but definitely a young team.”
