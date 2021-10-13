Last week, the Kearney girls varsity tennis team’s season ended after facing Grain Valley, the No. 1 seed in the district for the team’s district tournament.
“Although the night ended in a 0-5 loss, the KHS athletes fought hard and made the Grain Valley athletes earn their wins,” said coach Kaitlyn LaFrenz.
This season, the Bulldogs girls team welcomed 24 new athletes, making the group one of the larger tennis teams in its district at 42 athletes.
“We will graduate six seniors from this season: Grace Kimberlin, Shelby Flanigan, Flannery Simmons, Rachael Hallier, Emmy Beyeler (graduating early) and Emma Shoemaker. Huge shout out to these athletes for taking on leadership roles this season,” said the coach. “They will be missed on the team next season.”
