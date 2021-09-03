Tennis
KEARNEY — The girls Bulldogs tennis team came out victorious after playing Excelsior Springs at home Thursday, Sept. 2.

“All competing athletes saw great success on the courts, ending the night with a varsity 9-0 win and a JV 1-0 win,” said coach Kaitlyn LaFrenz.

In varsity singles, junior Alayna Dostal went 8-3, senior Grace Kimberlin went 8-2, senior Shelby Flanigan went 9-7, senior Rachael Hallier succeed at 8-1, junior Emmy Beyeler came away with 8-3 and junior Autumn Ash had perfect sets at 8-0

In varsity doubles play, Dostal and Kimberlin came away with 8-4, Flanigan and Hallier came out on top at 8-5 and Beyeler and Ash bested their opponents 8-2.

On Monday, Aug. 30, the athletes traveled to Oak Park. The girls played a tough match that ended in a team score of 3-6. In that matchup, Kimberlin and Beyeler came up with singles wins while  Dostal and Kimberlin had a doubles win.
 
On Tuesday, Aug. 31, Liberty North's team came to compete at the KHS courts. "Kearney's athletes competed well against tough competition. The match ended with a team score of 0-9 varsity," said LaFrenz.
 
The program has grown to 42 athletes, making the first week of the season a busy one, said the coach. 

The Bulldogs will travel to St. Joe Tuesday, Sept. 7, and play William Chrisman Thursday, Sept. 9.

