KEARNEY — Last week, Kearney High School hosted the Class 2 District 8 individual tennis tournament at Clayview. Attending the district tournament were Grain Valley, Platte County, St. Pius X, Kearney, Ft. Osage, William Chrisman and Winnetonka.
Competing for Kearney were: junior Alayna Dostal in A singles, senior Grace Kimberlin in B singles, seniors Shelby Flanigan and Flannery Simmons in A doubles, senior Rachael Hallier and junior Emmy Beyeler in B doubles and alternates juniors Autumn Ash and Lilli Gaik.
Kimberlin earned a fourth-place medal at districts and played some of the best matches of her season, said coach Kaitlyn LaFrenz. Kimberlin moved her way through the bracket, playing four separate matches, beating Winnetonka 6-2 and 6-0, and then Ft. Osage 6-2 and 6-0.
“Unfortunately, Kimberlin's winning streak came to an end in the semifinals, where she lost to Grain Valley 2-6 and 2-6,” said LaFrenz. “Kimberlin placed fourth in her match vs Platte County, 5-8. In total, between those four matches, Kimberlin played 57 games.
“Although KHS will not be sending any individuals to state this year, all athletes fought through some great matches,” said LaFrenz.
On Monday, Oct. 4, the Bulldogs will compete in their first team district match against Ft. Osage.
