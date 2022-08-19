Georgia Carter

Liberty North senior Georgia Carter returns for the Eagles as one of the top players under Doug Davis.

 Courier-Tribune File Photo

LIBERTY — Liberty North tennis kicks off a new season under longtime coach Doug Davis. The Eagles will be returning half of their lineup as they try to win more duels than the previous season.

This will be Davis’ 22nd year coaching in the Liberty Public Schools system and 30th overall. He shared that at the conclusion of the 2022-23 year, he will be retiring from the occupation. Although this is his final year, the tennis coach explained how excited he is to watch this new group of players grow and compete.

