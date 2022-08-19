LIBERTY — Liberty North tennis kicks off a new season under longtime coach Doug Davis. The Eagles will be returning half of their lineup as they try to win more duels than the previous season.
This will be Davis’ 22nd year coaching in the Liberty Public Schools system and 30th overall. He shared that at the conclusion of the 2022-23 year, he will be retiring from the occupation. Although this is his final year, the tennis coach explained how excited he is to watch this new group of players grow and compete.
“An awesome strength is that our program has approximately 27 amazing seniors who will lead the program this season,” Davis said. “Currently, nine of the top 12 are seniors. This is an outstanding senior class.”
Senior Georgia Carter will lead the Eagles as the No. 1 player again. Chloe Miles and Teegan Geinosky will round out the squad. Grace Castle, Avery Roffman, Madison Tucker and Lyndee McKee will all have increased roles, Davis shared.
Carter is a mainstay on the team as she earned all-conference and all-district honors last year. Miles had the most doubles win of any Liberty North player last fall while Geinosky and Castle will give the team much needed leadership.
The Eagles will begin their new season in a tournament at Kickapoo on Friday, Aug. 26.
