Eagles tennis beats Liberty for first time

LIBERTY — In more than a decade of competition, the Liberty North girls tennis team had never beat crosstown rival Liberty in a dual. That changed on Monday, Sept. 21 at Liberty North High School.
The Eagles won 5-4 with the final match coming down to a tiebreaker.
The Blue Jays secured victories in No. 1 and No. 2 singles as senior Rebecca Floray beat sophomore Georgia Carter 8-4 and sophomore Claire Hamilton beat senior Lily Reeder 9-7. But Liberty North’s seniors Chloe Bentley, Mackenzie Black and Ana Marie won their singles matches.
Eagles junior Courtney Clay lost 9-8 on a 7-2 tiebreak to freshman Grace Ford to split the singles matches.
Liberty North secured the victory with an advantage in doubles as Carter and Reeder beat Floray and Hamilton 8-5. Liberty’s Thomas and Jensen took down Bentley and Black 8-5. Thompson and McCune won their doubles match 8-3 to give the Eagles a close victory.
The Eagles are currently 5-2 in duals on the season after losing to Lee’s Summit North 4-5 on Tuesday, Sept. 22. The Blue Jays are 7-5 after winning five straight duals, including a sweep of opponents at the Liberty Invitational on Sept. 18, before their match with the Eagles.
