As another school year begins, so too does another season of fall school sports. To kick off the girls tennis season, coaches from Kearney, Liberty and Liberty North teams discussed highlights of last year and what to look forward to for the 2021-22 season.
Kearney
Coming off a winning season last year that included a conference win and a slew of first team singles and doubles awards, the Kearney’s girls team is now in a rebuilding year.
“We graduated our entire varsity and a few of our upper junior varsity team last season (11 total athletes). We have 19 returning athletes and 24 new athletes joining the program. In total, our program has grown to 43 athletes,” said head coach Kaitlyn LaFrenz.
While graduating the varsity squad last year, LaFrenz said the offseason saw those returning step up into leadership positions.
“Some returning athletes (top 10) that are moving up into varsity/top junior varsity that we predict to be contributors for the girls tennis team are: Grace Kimberlin (senior), Mia Adkins (senior), Shelby Flanigan (senior), Alayna Dostal (junior), Flannery Simmons (senior), Rachael Hallier (senior), Emmy Beyeler (junior), Autumn Ash (junior), Emma Shoemaker (senior) and Jaeden Hoegler (junior),” said LaFrenz.
In addition, the coach said the 24 newcomers to the team have put in work and “are motivated to continue to improve their skills.”
“We expect all the newcomers to make an impact on the team. Some of these newcomers include: MacLaine Murray (junior transfer student), Bailey Kuebler (freshman), Alexis Nevins (sophomore), Ella Mack (junior), Shayne Reiter (freshman) and Leah Mayfield (sophomore),” LaFrenz said.
This season, LaFrenz said the team will be focusing on match experience and skill growth.
Liberty
While none of the team's returner have state experience, Liberty coach Pam Koch said her young players do have some varsity experience. The team will utilize that experience to try to build on the 12-7 overall record and 4-3 conference record from last season.
"We lost our No. 1 who placed eighth in MSHAA state singles. Nos. 2-6 are returning: Melina Thomas, Claire Hamilton, Rowen Jensen, Carly Loomis and Grace Ford," said the coach.
All-conference honors last season went to Hamilton, Thomas and Rowen Jensen. The team also saw all-state and all-conference honors go to Rebecca Floray last season. Floray graduated after the season.
Joining returners are some Blue Jays newcomers Koch said she is looking to for added impact this season.
"We have several freshmen that are coming out for tennis that will be playing at all levels. We also have a few new upperclassmen coming out as well," she said.
All of this season's matchups, will be important, said Koch.
"(We are) excited for this group of women. We are building this year, but still will be extremely competitive," said the coach.
Liberty North
For the Eagles girls team, No. 1 player and starter Georgia Carter will be back on the court, but all other starters will be new as the team’s Nos. 2 through 7 graduated after last season.
“Seniors Courtney Clay, Macy Smith and Olivia Harris will also be major contributors this year as they fill out No. 2, No. 3 and No. 4,” said head coach Doug Davis. “Chloe Miles (11th) has emerged this year to take the No. 5 spot and will likely play singles and doubles this season.”
With a team full of new starters, Davis said his team’s weakness this season is experience, but team strengths include eagerness to learn and willingness to put in the hard work required to succeed.
Davis said the team looks forward to seeing its crosstown rival on the court this season.
“After beating Liberty for the first time in school history last season, this will be another big rivalry this year,” he said.
