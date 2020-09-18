KEARNEY — The Kearney girls tennis team earned a hard fought 6-3 win over Platte County in a dual Tuesday, Sept. 15 at Platte County High School.
Anya Dunn (8-3), Sara Dillon (8-2), Josie Holst (8-2) and Elly Walker (8-6) all won their singles matches while Dunn and Emily Shepherd (8-6) and Dillon and Holst (8-1) won their doubles matches.
Kearney (2-2) will host Grandview Tuesday, Sept. 22. Kearney has won the last nine duals against Grandview dating back to the 2013 season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.