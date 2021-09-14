KEARNEY — The Bulldogs girls tennis team competed in their first conference match against William Chrisman the week of Sept. 9 at Kearney High School's courts and came away with a big win at 9-0 for varsity.
"On Friday, Sept. 10, 12 novice athletes traveled to Park Hill to compete in their novice tournament. The athletes competed well and continue to increase their skills and knowledge of the sport through these competitions," said coach Kaitlyn LaFrenz.
Kearney's senior night was Monday, Sept. 14. More information on Kearney tennis will be published as details become available.
