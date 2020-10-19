Kearney's Dillon ends senior tennis season at state

KEARNEY — Kearney senior Sara Dillon completed her girls tennis career with a short run at state. Dillon lost both of her matches at the Missouri State High School Activities Association Class 2 girls tennis championships Thursday, Oct. 15.
Dillon fell 6-2, 6-1 against Caroline Matz of Smith-Cotton in the opening match. She went down 6-0 in the first set against Kennedi McCord of Grain Valley during the first consolation round. Dillon improved her play to nearly force a third set, but McCord finished it off with a 6-4 result.
Dillon earned a spot at the state tournament as a singles competitor after taking second place at the Class 2 District 8 individual districts event Oct. 2 at Kearney High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.