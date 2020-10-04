Kearney's Dillon takes 2nd at girls tennis individual districts

KEARNEY — Kearney senior Sara Dillon earned a spot at the state tournament as a singles competitor after taking second place at the Class 2 District 8 individual districts event Friday, Oct. 2 at Kearney High School.
The Bulldogs senior duo of Anya Dunn and Emily Shepherd came one win away from joining their teammate at state in the doubles bracket as the team finished in third place.
Senior Josie Holst competed in singles and seniors Rachel Walt and Elly Walker competed in the doubles at the event but those three were unable to advance to the semifinals.
Kearney entered postseason play with a 1-2 dual stretch to finish the year 5-4. The Bulldogs lost to Park Hill South 9-0 on Sept. 28 before taking their own 9-0 win against Winnetonka the next day. The team ended the regular season with a 6-3 loss to William Chrisman on Sept. 30.
Kearney will start team district competition against East Kansas City 4 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5 at Kearney High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.