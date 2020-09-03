Liberty girls tennis enters rebuilding mode after state champ graduates

LIBERTY — The Blue Jays girls tennis team will set out on a rebuilding year as Liberty looks to replace its first ever state champion.
The graduation of Class 2 state champion Colby Kelley, the team’s No. 1 singles players for the last four years, and Samantha Seggerman, a top four player who rose to No. 2 last season, has allowed some Blue Jays to move up the ladder.
“Everyone’s kind of playing better competition than they experienced last spring,” Liberty head coach Pamela Koch said. “So there’s a learning curve there.”
One of the players who moved up is senior Rebecca Floray, who took 7th at state as Seggerman’s doubles partner last year. Floray will take over Kelley’s No. 1 spot, which Koch said is a big adjustment.
“To go from three to one is a big jump, especially with the schedule we keep because we try to play as many private schools as we can,” Koch said.
Floray said she's eager to take on the challenge, which includes the team moving up to the Gold Division of the Greater Kansas City Suburban Conference.
"With the new schools that we're playing, the competition is phenomenal," Floray said. "Some of the matches are a lot more difficult than we've seen in years past, but we're excited."
Koch said it’s also a big adjustment to move from doubles to singles, although Floray was initially more comfortable as a singles player before getting paired up with Seggerman.
Floray’s rankings jump also comes with the expectation of taking on a leadership role, particularly with the young crop of talent filling out the varsity roster. Sophomores Claire Hampton and Melina Thomas have moved into the two and three spots while junior Rowen Jensen will be the team’s No. 4.
Hampton will step in as Floray’s new doubles partner, but the duo has not had a lot of matches together as Hampton was not cleared to play until July after experiencing a shoulder injury last year that required surgery.
Koch said Hampton has already improved on her game from a year ago, but it might take awhile for her to rediscover her confidence.
“I think she would say she’s not where she was last year, but I think her game is better,” Koch said. “She’s improved but I think just having the confidence and trusting that she’s OK.”
Hampton said the injury is still in the back of her mind, but her team has really helped her trust that the rehab process worked.
“I still worry, especially about my serve,” Hampton said. “I just have to rely on my coaches and my teammates to tell me that I’m fine.”
If Floray and Hampton stand the jump in singles and click in doubles, Liberty hopes to win its eighth straight district championship.
“There is a lot of tough competition this year and it keeps the whole team mentally ready,” Hampton said. “I think it’s important for all of us to just be consistent with our shots and be patient.”
