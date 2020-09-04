LIBERTY — The Liberty girls tennis team lost to St. Teresa’s Academy 6-3 on Thursday, Sept. 3 at Liberty High School.
Liberty’s No. 1 singles player Rebecca Floray picked up a victory for the Blue Jays along with No. 4 Rowen Jensen and No. 5 Carly Loomis, but the team was swept in doubles play.
The Blue Jays sit at 2-3 on the year, having avoided losing back-to-back matches but also have been unable to string together two straight wins.
