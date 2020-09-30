Liberty girls tennis takes 2 of 3 duals to finish regular season

LIBERTY — Liberty girls tennis won two of its three duals over the past week. The Blue Jays beat Raymore-Peculiar 7-2 on Sept. 24 and Staley 6-3 on Monday, Sept. 28 before losing to Park Hill 5-4 on Tuesday, Sept. 29.
Thomas won each of her matches through that stretch and her doubles partner Jensen only lost her singles match against Park Hill. Thomas and Floray were the only competitors to win both their matches in the Park Hill loss as Floray won in No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles with her partner Claire Hamilton.
The Blue Jays are now 10-6 on the year to finish up their regular season schedule. Liberty’s Class 3 District 8 tournament is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 5 at Liberty North High School.
