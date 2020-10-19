Liberty North duo's record-breaking season ends at state

LIBERTY — Liberty North’s Lily Reeder and Georgia Carter had a tough finish to a record-breaking season for the Eagles No.1 doubles team.
Reeder and Carter lost both of their matches at the Missouri High School Activities Association Class 3 girls tennis championships. The duo dropped the first match 6-2, 6-0 against Meredith Mason and Lily Mason of St. Teresa’s Academy.
Reeder and Carter rebounded in the second match, taking the first set 6-3 before losing the second set 7-5. The third set went to a tiebreaker; the Eagles team couldn’t pull out the victory.
Reeder and Carter were the first state qualifiers in team history. They also set the mark for best doubles record at 18-8 as they won the Class 3 District 8 tournament on the way to earning all-conference and all-district honors.
Reeder, a senior, finishes her career with the most wins in Eagles history at 84, the most singles wins at 38, the most doubles wins at 52 and the most wins in No. 1 doubles at 42. She also tied the most wins in a season with Gretchen Ohlhausen (2011).
Carter will be in a position to chase some of her partners records as she just completed her sophomore campaign.
