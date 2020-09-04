The Liberty North girls tennis team is going to rise to a new challenge this year and coach Doug Davis believes they can.
“We have been moved up to Gold Division of Suburban Conference and this will be an adjustment for program but have the players in place to take it on,” he said. “This is the most athletic and deep team in the history of LNHS.”
Davis, who has been coaching for 26 years and is in his 11 season at Liberty North, seeks to have his team add to sectional qualifiers and overall honors. Last year, the team had five players who notched some seasonal distinctions: sophomore Georgia Carter, sectional qualifier, all-conference, all-district selection; senior Lily Reeder, sectional qualifier (two-time), all-conference (third), all-district (third); graduate Claire Mason, sectional qualifier, all-district (second), all-conference (first); and seniors Chloe Bentley and Mackenzie Black, both all-district.
“We have many players who have not been playing tennis very long due to moving over from another sport,” Davis said. “While they are extremely athletic, they are also inexperienced.”
The team is also overcoming lost playing time when COVID-19 took their offseason program offline during the spring.
With Mason off to Missouri State and Laney Weaver to the University of Missouri, Davis is expecting Reeder, Carter, Bentley and Black to step up to lead the team.
Reeder, Davis said, is the “best doubles player in the program” and Carter was No. 1 singles as a freshman last year.
“Georgia will continue to progress and excel as the No. 1 player. She is a young, gifted player. We also have many solid 10th grade players who are progressing at the JV level ready to make the jump to Varsity,” he said.
Davis said the new conference schedule has brought in some unknowns, but he knows the Liberty match will be a continual key match.
“We have not yet won a match versus Liberty,” he said. “Our doubles invite is September 25 and we are looking to win this tourney for the first time.”
