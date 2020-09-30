Liberty North girls tennis wins Liberty North Doubles Invite

LIBERTY — Liberty North girls tennis took first place at the Liberty North Doubles Invite on Friday, Sept. 25.
The Eagles edged out Liberty 110 points to 108. Blue Springs South scored 79 points and Kearney finished with 69 points. The victory, coupled with the team’s first win over crosstown rival Liberty in the Eagles' 10-year history, served as bright spots despite the team dropping its last three duals.
The Eagles (6-6) will face Blue Springs South 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1 at home to close out its regular season schedule. Liberty North will host the Class 3 District 8 tournament Monday, Oct. 5.
