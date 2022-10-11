LIBERTY — On a gorgeous still evening inside Bennett Park on Monday, Oct. 10, the Liberty tennis team came together and dominated in their biggest match of the season. The Blue Jays defeated Nixa 5-0 in the quarterfinals of the Class 3 State Tournament.

This is the first time Liberty has moved past the first round of the state tournament since 2014 when the Blue Jays defeated Park Hill South in the sectional round. The last time Liberty made it to the semifinals of state tennis was in 2007 when 32 teams competed in the state tournament.

Sports Writer Liam Keating can be reached at sports@mycouriertribune.com, 389-6643 or @myctsports on Twitter.

