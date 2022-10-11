LIBERTY — On a gorgeous still evening inside Bennett Park on Monday, Oct. 10, the Liberty tennis team came together and dominated in their biggest match of the season. The Blue Jays defeated Nixa 5-0 in the quarterfinals of the Class 3 State Tournament.
This is the first time Liberty has moved past the first round of the state tournament since 2014 when the Blue Jays defeated Park Hill South in the sectional round. The last time Liberty made it to the semifinals of state tennis was in 2007 when 32 teams competed in the state tournament.
This has been a goal to reach this mark all year, according to senior Melina Thomas. Long summer workouts and extra days of practice all pointed toward one common goal, the final four. On Monday, those extra practices paid off as Thomas had an incredible afternoon as she showed an array of backhanded shots to a killer forehand. She even sprinkled in a couple drop shots to keep her opponent on her toes.
Next to Thomas’ court was sophomore Sidney Chambers who played an equally strong match. On the far court was senior Rebecca Squadrone who was the first player to win her singles match. Each time these players would have a lull in the action, they would look over at their teammates and offer a word of encouragement.
“I am so proud of the team and to be with a group of girls like this is great,” Thomas said. “We were all cheering for each other, it is just so exciting.”
Singles underway for the quarterfinals of state tennis!Liberty leads 3-0 over Nixa after doubles.Winner heads to next week’s final four! pic.twitter.com/NYuQXTmQFt
The day kicked off with a 3-0 start in the doubles matches as the teams of Thomas and Squadrone won their match. Senior Carly Loomis paired up with Chambers to win their doubles match. Junior Grace Ford and senior Emma Murphy won their match, too. This gave the Blue Jays breathing room as they needed only two wins in the singles match to move on.
Squadrone won the first singles match of the day to give the Blue Jays the 4-0 lead. Thomas was close behind her as she secured the second win and closed out the match. Bennett Park erupted with applause and high fives as the Blue Jays moved on to the next round.
As players, parents and fans were celebrating, Thomas and Chambers were alone on the courts cleaning up and picking up loose tennis balls. They locked eyes with each other and erupted in a big smile which ended in a hug that was a scene full of happiness on Monday evening.
“We are a for real team, we hang out on the weekends all of the time,” Thomas said. “Sleepovers, team dinners, it is just great.”
The Blue Jays bring their talented group to the semifinals of the state tournament on Oct. 21. Liberty will face Rock Bridge in Springfield. The Blue Jays dropped their lone match to the Bruins 8-1 this season, but it was the first match of the season. Growth and improvement from week one till now has separated the Blue Jays and helped them advance to the state semifinals.
“We all think that we can win, we believe in ourselves and I think that’s a big part in it,” Thomas said.
