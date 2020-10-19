Liberty's Floray takes 8th place at state tennis

LIBERTY — Liberty’s Rebecaa Floray refused to let an early loss deter her at the Missouri High School Activities Association Class 3 girls tennis championships on Thursday and Friday, Oct. 15-16 at Cooper Tennis Complex in Springfield.
The senior’s determination paid off as she battled through the consolation bracket to earn an eighth-place medal, her third state medal in her Blue Jay career.
Floray lost her first match 6-2, 6-0 against Peyton Koper of Raymore-Peculiar, who would end up placing fourth in Class 3.
She benefited from a no-show to advance past the consolation quarterfinals before she dropped the first set 6-1 in her consolation quarterfinals match against Thrisha Kosaraju of Lafayette Wildwood.
With her high school career looking like it might come to an unceremonious close, Floray rallied back with a 6-3 win in the second set. She kept the momentum as she pulled off a 14-12 tiebreaker to guarantee that she would leave state with some hardware once again.
Floray lost the final two matches with 6-0, 6-3 result in the consolation semifinal and 6-3, 6-0 in the seventh-place match.
Floray’s eighth-place medal was her first in singles, as she moved up to the No. 1 spot on the Liberty team after last year’s state champion Colby Kelley graduated. Her previous two medals were in doubles with Samantha Seggerman, who also graduated last season.
