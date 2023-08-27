LIBERTY — The Eagles’ tennis program will be under a new head coach for the 2023 season. Former girls head coach Doug Davis announced his retirement following last year. It was his final season coaching after 22 years in the Liberty Public Schools system.
In Davis’ place will be Zach Osborne. The teacher at Liberty Academy is also the assistant coach for the boys team.
Osborne has a fairly new roster this season with only one player returning from last year’s team. Paige Russell is the lone returner for the Eagles. Last year, she helped Liberty North to a 6-12 record, but a new year brings new opportunity. The team is working hard in the summer.
“The first few weeks of the season have been very productive. We placed a heavy emphasis on playing as many challenge matches as possible early in the season in order to get ready,” the coach said. “In the first week of the season, we played 218 challenge matches. The players responded really well to the competitive environment.”
The matches allowed for the roster to compete against each other with the winner rising up the ranks. These matches are a staple for high school tennis when practicing pressure-packed shots. The Eagles have around 80 players on their roster this season, an incredible amount. This has allowed the players to constantly work their games against a new opponent in the preseason.
“The strength of our team is our overall depth as well as overall competitiveness,” Osborne said. “We have a group of players who are excited at the opportunity to prove themselves at the varsity level and have embraced a growth mindset.”
The Eagles begin the season on the road with a match against Kearney on Tuesday, Aug. 29.
