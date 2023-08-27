Tennis
LIBERTY — The Eagles’ tennis program will be under a new head coach for the 2023 season. Former girls head coach Doug Davis announced his retirement following last year. It was his final season coaching after 22 years in the Liberty Public Schools system.

In Davis’ place will be Zach Osborne. The teacher at Liberty Academy is also the assistant coach for the boys team.

