GKC Suburban Conference votes to continue with fall sports

With less than a week before the first week of high school football games, many school districts in the Kansas City metropolitan area just received the all clear to compete this fall.

The Greater Kansas City Suburban Conference voted on Monday, Aug. 24 to continue with fall sports despite concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic, with all 27 conference members voting yes. Fall activities governed by the GKC Suburban Conference include: boys and girls cross country, football, girls golf, boys soccer, softball, boys swimming and diving, girls tennis and volleyball.

“I am pleased with the outcome of the conference decision, as I feel strongly that the responsible oversight of our member schools will give our student athletes the best opportunity for safe competition,” said Alan Markley, president of the GKC Suburban Conference’s executive directors. “Our member schools have worked hard to implement health and safety protocols to keep our students, staff, and fans safe during practices and competitions."

Markley said member schools will consider many factors which include cleaning equipment, providing safe hydration and safe transportation for athletes.

In the release, the conference executives said they understand the important role that extracurricular activities provide for students across the metro. They added that it's their goal to provide these opportunities to students while still remaining conscious of the continuing pandemic and how the situation could still change during the season.

The GKC Suburban Conference released a recommendations guide that suggests limiting attendance for both competitors and fans at conference games, but the final decisions have been left with each school district.

Under the guidelines, host schools are responsible for deciding home attendance guidelines, in collaboration with local health departments. The conference recommends visiting teams be limited to two tickets per participant. The participants would be limited to 60 players per sideline, dance teams, cheer teams and coaches. Spectators will not be charged a fee for regular season games.

Band participation and media access will be determined by the local district, according to the guide.

The rest of the guide restated specific safety recommendations outlined by MSHSAA. Those recommendations include: practicing in small groups, abstaining from post-game handshakes, coaches wearing a mask at all times during indoor events, all participants wear masks whenever possible, visiting teams should not have access to locker rooms.