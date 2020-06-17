High school student-athletes returned to campus for team workouts for the first time since schools closed in mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Coaches and student-athletes were finally able to meet face-to-face for training sessions, but these activities looked different than the summer workouts in previous years.

Liberty

Liberty Public Schools issued a reopening plan for summer activities with procedures and guidelines made in accordance with the Clay County Public Health Center guidelines for this stage of the recovery plan.

Liberty and Liberty North high schools are limited to 50 total people per facility with 6 feet between each individual at all times. Participants are asked to bring their own water bottles and use hand sanitizer provided by the facility on arrival and upon departure. All face-to-face activities are optional.

Students will follow sign-in procedures that involve self-screening. Those individuals are required to maintain 6 feet of social distancing and will leave immediately after the session ends.

Kearney

Dave Schwarzenbach, Kearney High School activities director, said the Bulldogs have the same policies with a few tweaks.

Schwarzenbach said their program is utilizing multiple fields with an attempt to keep their numbers below 30 individuals per area with small group concentrations. Kearney has started with only outdoor training and will add indoor weight training starting next week.

Due to limited space, Kearney moved its weight room into the old high school gym to allow better airflow and increased distance for student-athletes, Schwarzenbach said.

Smithville

Smithville football head coach Jason Ambroson said the Warriors follow a similar set of guidelines for its summer workout program.

Ambroson said Smithville has created groups of 25 student-athletes who rotate between indoor and outdoor work stations that maintain social distancing guidelines. Student athletes are asked to sanitize their hands and any interior workout area after each rotation.

Smithville has designated separate entrances and exits from the buildings and work areas to help maintain the 6-feet rule. Ambroson said student-athletes must stay below 70% of their max in weight training workouts to avoid the need for spotters during sets.