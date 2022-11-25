LIBERTY — On Wednesday, Nov. 9, athletes across the country signed their national letter of intent to their future colleges.
In the local community, 13 athletes from Liberty High School signed their letters to participate in collegiate athletics.
Three volleyball players signed their national letter of intent. Ashley Mullen will be playing collegiate volleyball at UCLA, Aisha Aiono signed to Kansas and Brooklyn Young will play her college volleyball at Central Missouri.
Standout football players Ricky Ahumaraeze and Anthony Wenson signed their letters.
Ahumaraeze will play for Northwestern and Wenson will join the Air Force Academy and their football program.
Olivia Branstetter, Hannah Green and Ella Robinson signed their letters to play college softball. Branstetter will play at South Alabama, Green will head to Florida Atlantic and Robinson will play at nearby Park University.
In soccer team news, Ally Shultz will head south to Florida to play for Rollins College and Emily Boldt signed with Wisconsin-Platteville.
Myles Thornburg will continue his running career at Southeast Missouri State. Britta Foust will compete for Missouri State in cross country and track.
Cooper Rider signed to Purdue for the Boilermakers’ wrestling program.
