Teams from Missouri, Arkansas, Iowa and Kansas competed in the Bill Summa Invitational on Saturday, April 9. Liberty North brought a full team to the meet on the William Chrisman campus.
The Eagles performed well as school records continue to fall on the boys and girls side. As a team, the boys brought home a second-place plaque with 102.5 points while Rock Bridge won the meet by 15 points. This was the third week in a row that the boys team was able to eclipse the 100-point mark.
The girls team finished in fourth place with 74.5 points to crack the top five with over 20 teams competing.
Ethan Lee had a busy day for Liberty North as he competed in the 800-, 1600- and 3200-meter run. Lee broke the school record in the 3200 when he came in third place with a time of 9:14.62. He was able to claim the first-place crown for the 1600, coming across the finish line in 4:26.58. In the 800, he ended in third place, breaking the 2-minute barrier with a time of 1:56.91.
Matthew Morrison continues his run of good form in the javelin. He won the meet with a throw of 53.37 meters. His teammate Calen Presser finished in second.
Colin Madison was able to grab second place in the 300-meter hurdles by hitting the finish line with a huge PR. Javon Smith launched the discus for a throw of 49.05 meters, which gave him silver on the podium. Ben Pritchett continues to sky over the competition in the pole vault. He ended the meet in second with a vault of 4.25 meters.
Girls
On the girls side, Kayley Lenger snapped the Liberty North school record with an impressive throw of 44.19 meters in the javelin.
In heat two, Neveah Goodwin dominated the competition in the 400-meter dash. Her time of 1:02.93 placed her second overall, beating seven other runners that were racing in the fast heat.
The relays had the recipe for success as the Eagles earned second place in the 4x200 and 4x800.
The team of Becca Hall, Adelyn French, Addi Kimmerle and Kyle Chester ran a time of 1:49 in the 4x200. They finished second overall while competing in the slower heat.
The 4x800 team of Jayden Johnson, Kaydence Grass, Marissa Roberts and Shelby Harris were able to snag second place in the event by crossing the finish line in a time of 10:26, accounting for eight team points.
Liberty North’s season continues at Lee’s Summit North on Thursday, April 14.
