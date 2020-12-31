High school sports teams were not immune from the “new normal” caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Still, despite spring teams losing out on the chance to compete, most 2019-20 winter sports teams were able to complete their season before the shutdown and 2020 fall sports teams put protocols in place to complete their seasons as well. The contests looked much different, but many area teams found a way to fight through the adversity on and off the field to achieve some amazing feats this past year.
Liberty wrestling
The Blue Jays boys wrestling team has been on a four-year climb that started when Liberty hired Dustin Brewer as its wrestling head coach. The first season ended with Jeremiah Reno winning his first state championship and starting his path toward an undefeated high school wrestling career.
In 2019, Liberty set program records with a second-place finish and eight individual medal winners, including Easton Hilton and Grayden Penner winning individual state titles to go along with Reno’s third.
So the Blue Jays entered the 2019-20 season knowing that anything less than a state title would be a disappointment. They did not disappoint at any point during the season.
Liberty won the Missouri Class 4 team title in Columbia on Feb. 22 after the Blue Jays racked up 241 total points, third highest of all time in state tournament history. Eleven Liberty wrestlers secured medals, including four individual state champions.
The dominant performance was capped off by Reno finishing 179-0 with his fourth state championship and perfect high school wrestling career. Greyden Penner secured his third state crown while Drake Smith and Kyle Dutton won their first state titles.
Liberty North volleyball
The Eagles volleyball team also entered the regular season ready for big things, but the team originally set their sights on winning a conference title. That goal quickly turned into becoming undefeated conference champions.
As the team kept stacking up wins, they kept setting their goals higher.
Liberty North had never moved past the district title game in the program’s 10-year history and had their season end in the district title game each of the past four seasons.
This time the Eagles did not drop a single set in postseason play until after they had already secured the district championship, and even then the team only lost three sets the rest of the way.
Liberty North marched through the Missouri Class 5 Final Four, sweeping St. Dominic before doing the same to reigning state champion Nixa in the championship match to claim the state title.
Smithville wrestling
The Smithville boys wrestling team looked like longshots to build on its six-year streak of earning a team trophy at state.
But the Warriors underclassmen-filled roster battled its way to a second-place district finish with nine state qualifiers. Four of those wrestlers became state medalists as Smithville took fourth place to keep the streak going to seven years running.
Devan Lewis led the way by winning his first state championship after finishing third last year and earning state medals his previous two seasons while wrestling for Kearney.
Ryan Hampton became a four-time state medal winner with his second-place finish while Kolby McClain and John O’Rourke rounded out the Warriors medal winners.
McClain is one of four freshmen who earned state tournament victories and give the team a bright outlook for future trips to Columbia.
Kearney boys swim
The Kearney boys swim team keeps adding conference hardware to its trophy case.
The Bulldogs clinched the Suburban Blue title for the sixth straight season as the team compiled 509 team points Oct. 31 at Gladstone Community Center.
The Bulldogs had five conference championship finishes which included: Scott Dolls in the 500-yard freestyle and 100-yard breaststroke; Ridge McBride in the 200 free; Vaughn Sloan in the 100 back; Adam Hoffman, Carter Woods, David Mudge and Peter Moore in the 200 free relay.
Kearney finished off the season with a ninth-place finish at state, which is the fifth time the Bulldogs landed in the top 10 over the last six seasons.
Liberty girls basketball
Olivia Nelson, Jillian Fleming and Mary Mason finished their Blue Jays girls basketball careers with three state tournament berths, a final four appearance and an undefeated regular season in their final campaign.
The Blue Jays won 27 straight games before the dream season ended in the state quarterfinals, which was one of the first games to face limited crowds as our country started grappling with a global pandemic.
Liberty averaged a 16 points per game margin of victory while keeping their opponents under 30 points per game.
Nelson became the ninth player in program history to score 1,000 career points on her way to becoming an all-state first team selection and a DiRenna Award finalist, the first for the Blue Jays since Jillian’s sister Morgan Fleming won the award in 2016.
Liberty North football
After going undefeated during the 2019 regular season, Liberty North football did not find their first win until the fourth week of the 2020 season.
Still, head coach Greg Jones and the Eagles pushed further than a season ago as they rattled off nine straight victories to win the program’s second district title and advance to the state semifinals.
Senior Zac Willingham-Davis earned all-state second team honors at running back after he finished with the second most rushing yards among Missouri high school players with 1447 yards and third in rushing touchdowns with 21.
Willingham-Davis served as both a bruiser and homerun hitter, with nine of his rushing scores coming on 25-plus yard gains. He often found open space thanks to a dominant offensive line led by all-state first teamer Will Angel.
The defense, which included seniors Connor Baxley, Bradyn Snider, Tyler Jenness and Zane Giddings, held opponents to just 15 points per game. That number dropped to 5.7 points allowed per game during three games of district play.
Smithville girls
cross country
Smithville girls cross country earned a fourth-place team trophy at the Missouri State High School Activities Association Class 4 state meet.
The Warriors earned a team trophy for the third straight year after taking third place in Class 3 during the 2018 and 2019 seasons.
Senior Olivia Littleton led the way with a second-place finish with her time of 18:30.40. Littleton earned her third top-three finish at state, having placed second last year and third as a sophomore.
Her three senior teammates delivered top-32 performances to help elevate the team score.
Lily Cutler took 17th, Riley Kochanowicz finished 28th and Emma Chevalier crossed the finish line in 32nd.
Kearney girls basketball
The Bulldogs girls basketball team finished the 2019-20 season with a district title, the third for 2020 grads Caroline Kelly, Abbie Couch, Maddie Taylor, Quinn Weakley and Sierra Culver.
Kelly earned all-state honors as she led Kearney to its eighth straight conference title during its 26-2 campaign. She led the entire Greater Kansas City Suburban Conference with her 90 made 3-pointers and was also the only player in the conference to average at least 20 points and 2.8 assists per game.
If Kelly was the focal point of the offense, guard Abby Couch was the same for a defense that limited opponents to 30.9 points per game last year.
Guard Maddie Taylor and forward Quinn Weakley were right there on that defensive attack that would have been even better if forward Sierra Culver did not suffer a season-ending leg injury early in the season.
The group finished their careers with only 21 losses over four years and earned a third-place state finish in 2018.
