High school sports teams were not immune from the “new normal” caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The contests looked much different, but many area teams found a way to fight through the adversity on and off the field to achieve some amazing feats this past year.
Liberty football
Not too many people predicted before the season that the Liberty Blue Jays would be able to navigate itself to the top of the Suburban Gold conference this season.
But the Blue Jays shattered expectations as the team won its first seven games. Liberty won the conference championship and finished with a 10-2 record, which is the first time the team has won more than eight games since winning nine in 2005.
The Blue Jays averaged 33.3 points per game, with junior running back Wentric Wiliams III leading the way.
Williams finished with 1355 rushing yards and 17 rushing touchdowns with a 5.9 yards per carry average to earn all-state first-team honors.
The defense delivered as well, often getting big stops late in games. Liberty even scored decent amount of defensive and special teams touchdowns throughout the year.
Their success started with the leadership of senior linebacker Jalen Weston.
The four-year starter completed one of the most decorated careers in program history as he set the record for most tackles in a single season and in a career for the Blue Jays.
Liberty cross country
Liberty boys cross country delivered the team’s best finish since 2008 by securing third-place finish at the Missouri Class 5 meet on Saturday, Nov. 7 at Gans Creek in Columbia.
It was an especially impressive performance as the Blue Jays only had five runners in that competition.
Liberty also finished third at districts, running up against St. Joe Central and Liberty North along with countless other teams featuring elite runners packed into a race that would only push through two automatic team qualifying squads.
Blue Jays senior team captain Kenneth “Kage” Lenger III pushed past the final group of top 20 runners to take 14th and give the Blue Jays a chance to accomplish what they did at state.
On the girls side, sophomore Sutton Richardson led the Liberty squad as the individual district champion to match the team’s district title win. Richardson and the Blue Jays earned matching results again at state with fifth-place finishes.
Liberty North girls golf
The Liberty North girls golf team overcame a lot of adversity in 2020 to deliver one of its best seasons in program history.
The Eagles took third at the Class 4 girls golf tournament with their combined 340 score during the all-or-nothing Day 2. The first day was canceled and the scores were thrown out due to flooding on the course.
Bailey Burkett completed a stellar freshman season by carding a 75 for fourth place.
Burkett’s all-state honors added to her first-year high school resume that already included a district title and co-conference championship with junior teammate Averi Mickelson.
Mickelson shot 80 to tie for 10th place, which also earned all-state recognition in her third straight state appearance. She finished sixth at state last season.
Sophomores Kate and Emmy Braden rounded out a strong top four that also won the conference championship and took second at districts.
Liberty North boys
cross country
Liberty North boys cross country went three-for-three on earning team trophies during the postseason meets. The Eagles took fourth at state after already securing a conference championship and a second-place finish at districts in preceding weeks.
Junior Ethan Lee led the way with a district title to go with his third-place medal at state with his time of 15:40.60. Seniors Luis Perezruiz (40), Sam Travis (47) and Justin King (49) placed in the top 50 to push the Eagles over the top.
Liberty North required a neck-and-neck finish with crosstown rival Liberty to take second in one of the toughest districts in Missouri. The Eagles edged out the Blue Jays by just 1 point.
Smithville football
Smithville football completed a decade of winning seasons in style this year. The Warriors finished the year 10-3 with a conference and district championship, the team’s second in three seasons after also reaching the state semis in 2018.
Maybe the most impressive part is that this year’s squad only had three seniors with significant snaps for the Warriors in linemen Micah Palmer, Cole Kasten and Zeke Waisner.
Smithville instead gave the keys to the offense to a quarterback in Andrew Hedgecorth. The sophomore signal-caller passed for over 2,300 yards with 25 touchdowns and only six interceptions while finding a slew of juniors pass catchers in Rhett Foster, Keltin Nitsche and Samuel Calvert.
The Warriors defense only allowed two opposing offenses to eclipse 13 points, including pitching three shutouts during postseason play.
Smithville boys swim
The Smithville boys swim and dive team put together another program-best year with a sixth-place finish at the Class 1 state championships in November.
The Warriors built on top of last year’s finish as the team took eighth, their first top 10 finish after starting the program in 2017.
Senior Nathan Noll and sophomore Kolby Ruff led the way with each swimmer securing multiple second-place medals during the meet.
Both swimmers contributed to a 200-yard freestyle relay team, along with juniors Brady Bell and Raymond Fugett, that narrowly missed the state championship. Glendale’s foursome won with a time of 1:26.70 as the Warriors were a split second behind at 1:26.76.
That same Smithville group also took third in the 400 freestyle relay and fifth in the 200 medley relay. Fugett added a fifth in the 50-yard freestyle.
Kearney cross country
Kearney cross country had one of the best seasons in a decade as the boys and girls teams both qualified for state after second-place finishes at districts.
The girls team returned to state for the first time since 2014 and they did not disappoint. The Bulldogs finished seventh of a 17-team field in Class 4 with 202 points.
Sophomore Abby Elam cracked the top 20 with a time of 19.41.30. Senior Jillian Vaughn was not too far behind as her time of 19:51.80 earned her a 24th-place finish.
The boys broke an even longer dry spell as the team returned to state for the first team since 2011 when the school moved up from Class 3.
Senior Isaiah Skidmore had the team’s top finish at state by placing 45th. Junior Noah Thurston was next across the line in 70th. Senior Reed Beyeler placed 87th.
Kearney wrestling
Kearney secured a third-place finish in Class 3 with two individual state champions at the Missouri State High School Activities Association Boys Wrestling Championships on Saturday, Feb. 22.
Coby Aebersold and Eli Ashcroft did the most with their draws as both were able to repeat as state champions.
Aebersold started the season unsure if he would be able to compete in another high school wrestling match after an ACL injury in May 2019 kept him out of action until mid-January.
Aebersold made quick work of the state field anyway.
He secured pinfalls in three of his four matches, including one in the second-period of the final against Lebanon’s Colt Adkins.
Ashcroft’s route to his second state title was a little more rocky.
He needed a sudden victory in overtime of his quarterfinals match against Helias Catholic’s Jack Lage. Ashcroft secured the state title with a 5-2 final score over a returning state champion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.