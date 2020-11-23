6 area volleyball players land all-state team

Missouri High School Volleyball Coaches Association released its all-state teams for the 2020 season and six area athletes received honors.
The undefeated Class 5 state champion Liberty North Eagles led the way with four all-state selections. Juniors Addison Beagle and Isabel Zimmerman, senior Rachel Spainhour and freshman Carlie Cisneros made the list.
All four players also made the first team for all-conference. Beagle, Zimmerman and Cisneros made all-district first team with Spainhour making second team. Beagle and Zimmerman also made the all KC-area team.
Spainhour, along with senior Rylee Staatz, were selected as part of the American Volleyball Coaches Association high school all-region honors for its Region 6 team and made the Missouri Large Class All-Stars roster.
Eagles head coach Katie Dowden earned coach of the year honors that includes the AVCA Region 6 coach of the year and the Greater Kansas City Volleyball Coaches Association Large Class award.
Liberty senior Bailee Middleton and Kearney senior Andi Kreiling also made the all-state team.
Middleton led her team with 475 digs during her final season as a Blue Jay, along with being second on the team in assists at 30, third in aces at 32 and fifth in kills at 127.
Middleton was named to the MO-KAN all-star team while also landing on the all-conference and all-district first team along with junior Madison Corf. Sophomore Brooklyn Young and Ashley Mullen earned all-conference and all-district second team while Grace Toney was given honorable mention.
Kreiling led her team with 293 kills and finished third in blocks at 33. Kreiling also made the all-district first team along with senior Mayson Behney. Junior Andra Schreiber made the all-district second team.
