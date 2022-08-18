LIBERTY — The biggest honor an athlete can earn is being selected to play for the national team. It means the biggest talents in the world competing against one another for their home nation.
To be selected for such an honor, an athlete has to be the best. One local athlete has continuously been the best in her young life. Liberty’s Abigail Mullen was selected for the under-19 U.S. National Volleyball Team. The women earned gold in the Pan-Am Cup in Tulsa July 18.
“Our coach told us a quote from Kobe Bryant that said to find one time during the game to realize that this is awesome,” Mullen said. “That was a big realization that I made. The team and I were there competing against some of the best players in the world.”
Mullen was one of the youngest players selected for the team that sent only 12 players to the tournament. She was instrumental in many of the team’s victories that led to the ultimate victory. The opposite hitter added 14 points, which included nine spikes in the gold-medal match against Brazil where the Americans won 3-0.
“I had nothing to lose if I didn’t make the team because of how young I am,” Mullen explained. “The training that I have had over the years has been really helpful. I have grown a lot since being with the national team by being on my own and that has really helped me.”
One thing that interested Mullen during her time with the national team was the different cultures of other nations. Volleyball has become a worldwide sport with many other nations adopting the game. That was evident in the Pan-Am Cup.
Team USA earned wins over Mexico, Peru, the Dominican Republic and Brazil.
“They would speak a different language so you wouldn’t know what they were talking about, which was cool to see how they acted,” Mullen said. “It was very cool to see how volleyball is such an influence in all of those countries and how they celebrate the sport.”
Mullen shared there are many differences in the way volleyball is played in a high school or at a club level compared to the national level. She said a basic tip over the net is not commonplace and the goal is to never give the opponent an easy ball to hit.
As a humble and thoughtful person, Mullen was surprised to see the reaction of the Liberty community when she came home. She recalled a time during summer volleyball when a young girl congratulated her on the gold-medal victory.
“She asked me if I was on the USA team and then she told me that I was so famous,” Mullen laughed. “She asked me for a picture. And a lot of people telling me ‘congrats’ has been crazy to me.”
With the Pan-Am Cup victory, Mullen helped Team USA qualify for the 2023 FIVB World Championship, being played next summer. Being on this summer’s team does not guarantee her a spot next year, which motivates the sophomore at Liberty High School.
“Every skill that I have learned with Team USA, I will try to incorporate it with high school and the next club season,” she said. “I want to have the potential to be asked to come back because it is a really important thing.”
The new season for Liberty volleyball is fast approaching. Mullen and the Blue Jays will try to avenge last year’s loss to Liberty North in the epic district title game.
The first opportunity to see Mullen in action this year on the home court will be against Park Hill Sept. 8.
