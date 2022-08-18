LIBERTY — The biggest honor an athlete can earn is being selected to play for the national team. It means the biggest talents in the world competing against one another for their home nation.

To be selected for such an honor, an athlete has to be the best. One local athlete has continuously been the best in her young life. Liberty’s Abigail Mullen was selected for the under-19 U.S. National Volleyball Team. The women earned gold in the Pan-Am Cup in Tulsa July 18.

