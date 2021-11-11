LIBERTY— When Liberty North head coach Katie Dowden supposedly left her back pack in her office on Thursday morning, she and her star player, Addison Beagle were in the car. Beagle thought they were headed to Blue Springs for the Evelyn Gates Award Ceremony as she would be celebrated as one of the finalists not the winner for the award.
Dowden and Beagle entered Liberty North’s Fieldhouse to find coach’s back pack. The duo was going to be late for the event if it was to be held in Blue Springs, but to Beagle’s surprise, it was held on her home court to celebrate her career as an Eagle and become the 2021 recipient of the Evelyn Gates Award.
The award is given each year to the best female high school volleyball player that, “exhibits top tier skill, sprit and sportsmanship in the Kansas City area.”
Beagle led the Eagles to an undefeated state championship in 2020 while becoming the 2020-2021 Gatorade Player of the Year in the state of Missouri. This year, she was named to the AVCA All-America Team along with her teammate Isabel Zimmerman.
“It’s such an incredible honor to be up here with these three amazing girls,” Beagle said. “I can’t thank the coaching staff enough, my team enough for how amazing and a part of this they are.”
The other three finalists that were honored at the ceremony were Blue Springs’ Chloe Kaminski, Lee’s Summit West’s Sydney Kaminski and Liberty’s Ashley Mullen.
Liberty’s Ashley Mullen being honored as a semifinalist for the prestigious award! pic.twitter.com/n03uCd6Oys— Liam (@liamkeating7) November 11, 2021
One of the lead players for the Blue Jays, Mullen excelled all season long helping her team to the district championship. Earlier this year, the junior committed to playing her college volleyball at UCLA. But, she will have one more season to perfect her game under head coach April Fleming.
As much as the Evelyn Gates Award is dedicated to the impressive play on the court, it also recognizes the human off of the court. Beagle is known throughout her community as a caring individual that thinks of others before herself.
During the 2020 season, Liberty North volleyball was hit hard with numerous players in and out of quarantine that were dealing with COVID-19. Not being told to do so, but out of the kindness of her own heart, Beagle started creating care packages for her teammates that were alone in their own homes away from the team. She would deliver them to the house of her teammates without Dowden even having a clue.
“I asked Addison about it, ‘Did you do that?’,” Dowden said.
“‘Yeah Coach, I just hate that they are out and I don’t want them to feel left out,’” Beagle told Dowden.
It is this type of selflessness that embodies the Evelyn Gates Award. An award that honors young female athletes which is the first time the award has been given to a Liberty North student. Dowden hopes that this award will help inspire other female athletes at Liberty North.
First ever winner of the Evelyn Gates Award from Liberty North, Addison Beagle! pic.twitter.com/Xlsbk5SaSN— Liam (@liamkeating7) November 11, 2021
As for Beagle, next year, she will head to NCAA Division 1 Drake University to continue her volleyball career in Des Moines, Iowa.
“I hope they are ready for her,” Dowden said.
The Bulldogs should be ready for a player that dives for every ball, commands the huddle and loves the game of volleyball.
“They are getting leadership skills,” Beagle said. “I will try to be the most talkative person and cheery person to get them hyped up for games.”
One memory that Beagle will always miss with her Liberty North team is the locker room. A special place that Beagle and her teammates shared countless memories full of laughter and joy for the sport they love.
“Before the district championship, we all huddled in the locker room,” Beagle said. “We were like, ‘we’re going to do great.’ We had all that confidence in ourselves to go out and play. That little pep talk and everyone super excited for the game, that’s what I’m going to miss.”
Congrats to @addisonbeagle16, the 2021 recipient of @WINforKC’s Evelyn Gates Award winner! pic.twitter.com/fAaRG1IJ1O— Liam (@liamkeating7) November 11, 2021
