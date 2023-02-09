National Girls and Women in Sports Day

Seen here is the all-female group of North Nation Media that produced the Liberty North vs. Liberty game on Friday, Feb. 3.

 Submitted Photo

LIBERTY — The sports world came together to honor girls and women that impact athletics everywhere on Wednesday, Feb. 1. This is the 36th anniversary of President Ronald Reagan declaring the date National Girls and Women in Sports Day.

To celebrate the anniversary, an all-female production team delivered the broadcast for the Liberty North versus Liberty basketball game on Friday, Feb. 3. The group of Liberty North students ranged from producers to camera operators to on-air talent.

