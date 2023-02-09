LIBERTY — The sports world came together to honor girls and women that impact athletics everywhere on Wednesday, Feb. 1. This is the 36th anniversary of President Ronald Reagan declaring the date National Girls and Women in Sports Day.
To celebrate the anniversary, an all-female production team delivered the broadcast for the Liberty North versus Liberty basketball game on Friday, Feb. 3. The group of Liberty North students ranged from producers to camera operators to on-air talent.
The director of the broadcast was senior Shay Person. She explained that leading this group of young women was a real joy. Through her work in the broadcasts for the past two years, she explained that it has usually been led by men.
“It is nice to have this game where we can be in charge and have that representation in the sports world,” Person said. “I think this is a great opportunity, a great tradition to have so we can show the leadership of women in the program.”
Leading the broadcast with their voices as announcers were Ava Levings and Kennedy Herrig. The duo that stars on the girls basketball team showed their other talent, broadcasting the game that they love.
“I hope this continues as a tradition and maybe even a game on National Girls and Women in Sports Day too,” Herrig said. “I would like to thank our teacher, Mrs. (Jennifer) Higgins. I think this is a great idea.”
These young women have plenty role models within athletics that they look to for inspiration. For Person, she looks up to sports journalist Aly Trost. Trost is a Kansas City-based reporter that has specialized in Sporting Kansas City and Kansas City Current content.
For Herrig, her role model is Alex Morgan — the great soccer player for the national team and San Diego Wave FC. Sabrina Ionescu is Levings’ role model. Ionescu is a professional basketball player for the New York Liberty.
“I think she just shows how good it is to be passionate and strong in wanting to win games,” Levings said. “She also shows how to play for your teammates and she is just a good role model when it comes to sports.”
