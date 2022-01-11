NORTH KANSAS CITY — The girls wrestling team of Liberty competed at the Joe Crouthers Girls Invitational at North Kansas City High School on Friday, Jan. 7. The Blue Jays finished in fourth place with 41.5 points while Winnetonka was the winner out of the 10-team invitational with 72 points.
The Blue Jays' four wrestlers all came away with the top place in their weight class. Jaden Breeden was dominate as she won all four of her matches by pin in the 105-pound weight class. She defeated wrestlers from Winnetonka, North Kansas City, Park Hill and Blue Springs South, earning 18 points for the team.
Alexis Ritche won her weight class of 100 pounds as she earned two wins over a Park Hill wrestler each by pin. Daisy Rapp in the 130-pound weight class was able to pin her competition in each match as she was able to beat wrestlers from Winnetonka and Park Hill. Lastly, Madison Buell, in the 135-pound weight class, earned the win by a 17-2 tech fall over a North Kansas City wrestler and also pinning a Park Hill competitor.
The girls team will be back in action against Park Hill on Tuesday, Jan. 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.