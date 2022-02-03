Smithville Signing Day

Smithville's Cody Simoncic, Mason Crim and Rhett Foster all signed letters of intent to play college athletics Wednesday, Feb. 2.

On Wednesday, Feb. 2, high schools around the country celebrated their student-athletes with National Signing Day. Many area athletes participated in this year’s celebration as they inked their letters of intent, embarking them on their collegiate sports journey.

Due to weather, Liberty will be celebrating signings of their athletes on Wednesday, Feb. 16.

This list is not mean to be exhaustive. If there are signees we’ve missed, email us at sports@mycouriertribune.com.

Liberty North

Justis Braden - Football - Missouri S&T

Graham Carter - Football - Missouri S&T

AJ Delgado - Football - Peru State

Matthew Hutson - Football - Missouri S&T

Wyatt Newcomer - Football - Western Illinois

Smithville

Mason Crim - Football - Truman State

Rhett Foster - Football - South Dakota State

Cody Simoncic - Football - Northwest Missouri State

