On Wednesday, Feb. 2, high schools around the country celebrated their student-athletes with National Signing Day. Many area athletes participated in this year’s celebration as they inked their letters of intent, embarking them on their collegiate sports journey.
Due to weather, Liberty will be celebrating signings of their athletes on Wednesday, Feb. 16.
This list is not mean to be exhaustive. If there are signees we’ve missed, email us at sports@mycouriertribune.com.
Liberty North
Justis Braden - Football - Missouri S&T
Graham Carter - Football - Missouri S&T
AJ Delgado - Football - Peru State
Matthew Hutson - Football - Missouri S&T
Wyatt Newcomer - Football - Western Illinois
Smithville
Mason Crim - Football - Truman State
Rhett Foster - Football - South Dakota State
Cody Simoncic - Football - Northwest Missouri State
