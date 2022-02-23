COLUMBIA — Winning a state championship is something to be proud of, but winning four straight state championships is often unheard of. How about winning four straight state championships in four different weight classes, now that is a true accomplishment.
Kearney’s Eli Ashcroft rose to the challenge on Saturday, Feb. 19 at the Class 3 State Championship inside Mizzou Arena. Ashcroft (145) won the individual state championship over Smithville’s Alex Hutchcraft by a 9-3 decision.
The Kent State commit was able to secure the championship in his senior year just as he did the year’s prior. In 2019, Ashcroft was the champion of the 106- pound weight class. The next year, he dominated the 120-pound division and last year, he was named the state champion of the 132-pound weight class.
“I knew I wasn’t going to be at 106 for very long because I was cutting a lot of weight freshman year and it just worked out that I jumped two weight classes every year,” Ashcroft said. “It’s pretty cool that I kept that same pattern and to win it all four years is pretty sick.”
Ashcroft was not only stellar in his final year with Bulldogs on the mat, but off of it too. Head coach Jake Hill shared that Ashcroft’s leadership skills were key in a successful season that saw many freshmen in the Bulldog’s lineup.
“He is the current face of Kearney wrestling,” Hill said. “It starts with his mindset and that he is the hardest worker in the room. He works hard and has a mindset that is unmatched plus he’s a smart kid that gets it done in the classroom. Something you cannot necessarily coach.”
One of those freshmen was Ryder Shelton who followed in Ashcroft’s footsteps. Shelton (106) took the hard way to the top of the division in the final meet of the year as he went the distance in his last two matches. The freshman had a huge takedown in the closing moments of the semifinals that gave him the 3-1 decision victory that pushed him to the first-place match.
Shelton was impressive once again as he became the second individual state champion for the Bulldogs this year. Shelton won the first-place match in a 8-5 decision over Kaden Purler of North Point.
“He’s just a gamer. He was able to learn a lot from Eli throughout the year,” Hill said. “He had a tough weight class and had to wrestle every single of those matches. At no point was he going to get pinned and he was ready to go.”
The depth of Kearney was showcased on the team level at the state meet, too. The Bulldogs finished in 8th place with 76 points as Brennen Green (120), Blaine Turpin (126), Daryn Langford (152), Jakweli Gist (182), Tucker Black (195) and Zach Olson (220) all competed for the Bulldogs at the state championship.
“We had a lot of unknowns with five full-time starters as freshmen,” Hill said. “We went as those young kids went. But, we are losing a lot with the senior class. With a 14-2 duel record and that conference title and taking eight to state with all that being said, I think it was a successful season.”
For Ashcroft, he reflected on his time with the Bulldogs and shared why this team has meant so much to him over his past four years and what makes Kearney such a special place to wrestle.
“The coaches at Kearney are the best,” Ashcroft said. “They are great coaches, but they are just great people. It’s awesome to be around them everyday at practice and you know that they have your back at tournaments. It’s a great program.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.