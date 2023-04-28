Reflecting on this past school year’s athletic achievements is an important way to encapsulate and remind ourselves of all the great moments local teams have brought to the community.
It is also a great opportunity to look back on the many successes of student-athletes that call Liberty, Smithville and Kearney home and celebrate their accomplishments.
After the state championships, buzzer beaters, school records that have been shattered and many other accolades that filled the calendar this year, we at the Courier-Tribune want to honor these achievements and hear from you. Now is your opportunity to decide who earns our Athlete of the Year award.
Starting Monday, May 1, you can cast your vote for a deserving athlete by clicking the contest link at MyCourierTribune.com/contests/sports. One vote can be cast each day voting is open. One boy and one girl athlete each from Liberty, Liberty North, Smithville and Kearney high schools will be chosen for the awards.
Those who earn the most votes will win. Winners will be announced in coming print editions and digital sports coverage that includes our social media accounts and website.
Voting closes Monday, June 5, so be sure to spread the word and vote for the most deserving area athletes.
Feel free to share the contest link on social media or by email to encourage others to participate in the voting process.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.