After beginning the 2021 campaign with a 43-42 overtime victory over Blue Springs, Liberty High School has dropped a pair of games, including a Friday, Sept. 10, road loss to Lee’s Summit North, 28-7.
“We weren’t pleased with how we executed in the game. We thought our effort was good,” Blue Jays head coach Chad Frigon said. “We did not execute on a level, especially offensively, to compete with a football team like Lee’s Summit North.”
Tyler Lininger led the offense with 164 yards passing. The Blue Jays’ (1-2) lone score came in the second quarter when Lininger connected with Caden Dennis on an 80-yard pass-and-catch.
“It was a little underthrown, but (Dennis) was able to come back and get it. By doing so, the defender overran him and he was able to break to the outside and get to the end zone,” Frigon said.
Anthony Wenson had three receptions for Liberty, while Ricky Ahumaraeze caught two.
The Blue Jays’ schedule won’t be any easier this week when they travel to face undefeated Lee’s Summit West. Liberty’s last two opponents have a combined 5-1 record on the year.
“These are really quality teams, not just from the rankings, but they are really well coached,” Frigon said. “We know that this league will be tough week in and week out.”
