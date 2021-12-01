LIBERTY — The Blue Jays come into 2021 with one thing in mind, defending their state champ title. Liberty ended last year 18-2 in duals along with a conference championship led by head coach Dustin Brewer.
Last week, it was announce the Blue Jays are ranked in the top 10 in the country. Liberty wrestlers began their season Wednesday, Dec. 1.
How many starters do you lose? How many starters return?
Brewer: “We lost 3 starters and return 10 state qualifiers.”
How many athletes last season received all-state or all-conference awards? Brewer: “10 state qualifiers, 12 all-conference.”
Who are your team’s heavy contributors?
Brewer: “Hunter Taylor, third at state; Cooper Rider, fifth place at state, Christopher Coates, state champ; Easton Hilton, first, third and fourth at state; Kyle Dutton, two-time state champ; Logan Rathjen, two-time runner-up at state; Wentric Williams III, state champ; JC Cabuyaban, third place at state.”
Who are newcomers that you feel will make an immediate impact for the team?
Brewer: “Devon Harrison (Fr.), Cadet Fargo All American; Payton Westphal (Fr.), Cadet Fargo All American.”
What are your team’s strengths heading into the current season?
Brewer: “Strong senior leadership.”
What are your key matchups or rivalry meets we should note for the upcoming season?
Brewer: “We travel to Iowa and Ohio for two very big tournaments.”
More on the Blue Jays’ season will be published in upcoming print editions, online at mycouriertribune.com and in the Courier-Tribune NOW app.
