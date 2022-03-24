LIBERTY — The track and field team returns for the Blue Jays as they showcase their strength in running, throwing and jumping this year. The team will open their season as they host the Ron Ives Invite on Friday, March 25.
Program head coach Dan Davies shared his thoughts for this upcoming season as his boy’s team finished last year as the district champions and the girl’s team ended as the district runner-up.
Who will lead the team this season?
Davies: “Truman Hare and Caden Dennis have been all-state since they were freshmen in the sprints. The two combine for roughly over a quarter of our weekly points. Rachel Homoly returns as one of the best pole vaulters in the nation.”
Who are newcomers that you feel will make an immediate impact for the team?
Davies: “Ricky Ahumaraeze has been someone I’ve looked forward to seeing for three years in the field and on the track. Covid took one year from him and a move to Arizona took another. There’s a ton of young talent on the women’s side which I hope we can develop.”
What are your team’s strengths heading into the upcoming track season?
Davies: “We’re strong daily on the track and in the jumps on the guy’s side; on the ladies side we were young last year with little experience so we’ll have to see how their confidence has improved this year.”
