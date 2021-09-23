LIBERTY — Liberty only needed three games to sweep Blue Springs South on Tuesday, Sept. 21. The Blue Jays commanded most of the match winning 25-11, 25-15, 25-18.
Ashley Mullen served extremely well for Liberty as they jumped out to 10-1 lead in the opening set. Liberty provided strong passing and communication to get past the Jaguars which has been one of the team’s strengths this season, according to head coach April Fleming.
“We got to watch a lot of players play and see what they can do,” Fleming said. “They got the opportunity to see what they can do.”
Madi Corf shared her appreciation toward her teammates for their hard work and ability to pass the ball well enough to create chances for her to make multiple kills during the game.
“Service was key to the game,” Corf said. “We gave all that we could and it was amazing.”
Liberty followed their victory against the Jaguars with a win against Lee’s Summit North on Wednesday night. Liberty's next game will be on the road against Kearney on Monday night.
