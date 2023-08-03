SMITHVILLE — Amanda Bradberry was never supposed to be the head coach of Smithville softball. She was driven to the Smithville School District with a desire to teach and help the next crop of students through education. It is one of her great motivators in life, according to Bradberry.
“I wanted to get into the classroom. That is where my heart was, I wanted to teach. My heart and my brain said that it was time to start working with the younger generation,” Bradberry said.
Kaily Mayhugh, the former Smithville softball head coach, made the tough decision to step down from her post to spend more time with her family.
The Smithville Athletic Department had a gem of a coach already on the district’s payroll.
“Talking to Darren [Shaffer] and walking through Smithville softball, I knew the history and I hope that Smithville can get back to that,” Bradberry said. “I was really intrigued by the opportunity and I am excited about the possibilities of the program.”
Bradberry was a standout performer for the Iowa State Cyclones where she played the infield. She was named to the Big 12 All-Tournament Team in 2009.
Following her playing days, she coached for Upper Iowa University. She coached for seven years with the Peacocks with her final six years as the head coach. Bradberry guided Upper Iowa to 41 wins in 2016, which are the most wins in school history.
Following her stint at Upper Iowa University, Bradberry was named the head coach of Truman State in 2019. She coached three seasons and accumulated a record of 25-68 before her departure.
There have been plenty of lessons that she has learned while coaching in college that she is excited to bring to Smithville.
“On the field play, there is a not a whole lot of change. We are going to play with intensity and energy. We are going to control our attitude, effort and energy and that is something that I will always preach,” she said. “On the high school level, there is more helping develop these young women as they move towards college.”
Last year, Smithville finished the season with a 17-15 record. They were able to win their opening game of the district tournament against St. Teresa’s Academy, but they lost in the semifinals to Platte County.
Bradberry is not unfamiliar to the region and the talent of softball. She is a graduate of Kearney High School and she knows all too well what the rivalry means to the citizens of both cities.
“My niece will be going to school in Kearney during the 2024-2025 school year and she is already talking trash,” Bradberry laughed. “It is all fun and I am excited for the rivalry.”
Bradberry will be teaching math at Maple Elementary School.
