KANSAS CITY — Winning with class and respect is not hard for Jaden and Julia Breeden as they showed in the District 4 Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 5. The sisters dominated the competition on their way to qualifying for the state championship. Each win they racked up was met with courtesy and thoughtfulness for their competition.
When not wrestling, Jaden and Julia were cheering on their teammates or competitors at the district meet. But, when it was their time to compete, Jaden and Julia calmly dispatched their opponents.
Jaden (105) was flawless against her opponents as she won her opening match by 6-0 design over Grain Valley’s Ava Kusick. In the quarterfinals, Jaden pinned Staley’s Ellie Marrah in the first period. She backed up her quarterfinal performance with a win in the semifinals by pinning Kearney’s Bailey Martin. In the championship match, Jaden won via a 9-0 major decision over St. Joseph Lafayette’s Isa-Bella Mendoza.
Julia (120) was equally as effective in her matches. Julia pinned her first three opponents in the first period as she defeated Blue Springs South’s Myka Fluty in the first round and Trenton’s Mercy Schweizer in the second. In the quarterfinals, Julia pinned Liberty North’s Kaitlynn Cherco. Her only match to go to decision was in the semifinals, where Julia blanked Staley’s Lexi Hatfield 6-0 to push her to the championship bout.
In her final match of the day, Julia won by pinning Park Hill’s Allison Gonier to giver her the District 4 title.
Jaden and Julia will bring their respect for their opponent and the sport of wrestling to the state championship. It begins Thursday, Feb. 17, in Columbia.
