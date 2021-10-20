Kearney softball wrapped up their season with a 13-4 loss in the district semifinals to Platte County on Thursday, Oct. 14.
The Bulldogs were able to put three on the scoreboard in the first inning, but the Pirates battled back. They added three runs of their own in the second inning to tie the game.
Kearney’s Elysia Hand responded with a solo shot in the top of the third inning to give the Bulldogs the lead. Platte County closed the game out in an offensive fury by stringing together hit after hit that proved Platte County’s offense was too strong for Kearney.
“I am very proud of the effort of our girls,” Bulldogs coach Katelyn Birchfield said. “They never gave up and played well. Thank you to our two seniors, Rory Perry and Kailey Rose, for an outstanding season. They were both leaders on our team this season. We are going to miss them both greatly.”
Kearney finished the season with a record of 16-14.
