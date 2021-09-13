KEARNEY — The week of Sept. 6 proved tough for Bulldog volleyball players as the team lost three sets to Grain Valley on Sept. 7 and suffered another loss to Platte County Sept. 9.
The Bulldogs are scheduled to take on Truman away Monday, Sept. 13.
