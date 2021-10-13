The Bulldogs volleyball team played in the DeSoto, Kansas high school tournament for the first time this year, coming away with a third-place win.
“They started off slow, losing their first pool game against Lee's Summit North, then started to play well against Blue Valley West, but came up short, placing third in their pool,” coach Brnady Tanner told the Courier-Tribune.
After repool, the team played well, beating Gardner Edgerton and Eudora, taking first in the team’s pool.
“They ended the day playing for fifth place, but fell short against Lawrence Free State,” said the coach. “Overall, it was a great tournament for the Bulldogs and they competed well throughout the day.”
The Bulldogs have two home games left in the season. More details on the rest of the season will be published as they become available.
