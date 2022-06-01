The Bulldogs were not satisfied with a second-place finish as a team in 2021 state championship. Kearney came back this year with vengeance, earning the first-ever boys track and field state title in school history. The Bulldogs secured first with 64 points, better than the competition by 14 points on Saturday, May 28.
Two individual state titles were also won by Kearney on the boys’ side. Luke Noland shined for the Bulldogs as he came from behind to win the 110-meter hurdles in a time of 14.35, which was .02 faster than Smithville’s Rhett Foster. The two battled all year long and in this race, Noland bested Foster with an incredible final 30 meters.
Noland was also featured in the 200-meter dash where he claimed sixth place. His state meet wasn’t finished as he ended in third place in long jump. The final event for Noland would see him anchor the 4x200 meter relay that consisted of Brock Colhour, Joe Marshall and Grant Noland. Their time landed them sixth place and added to the team’s point total.
Another key contributor to Kearney’s championship was Logan Arellano. He became the individual champion of the 400-meter dash with a time of 48.66. He won by more than a second. A standing start was needed for Arellano as MSHAA officials would not allow him to use his own blocks.
“One of the officials says, ‘Be careful not to false start because we will be watching you.’ That affected my race because my start was horrible,” he said. “That was the worst start in years.”
While the start was not the one that Arellano wanted, his legs shifted into high gear, especially with 200-meters left.
“I had to play a lot of catch-up throughout the whole race,” he said. “The last 50 meters, I was just holding on. The legs were feeling like bricks trying to get to the finish line.”
Arellano said he is proud of bringing home a state championship, something he and his teammates have been striving for all season.
“Being a part of this team is really exciting, coming back in 10 years and seeing that you were a part of that is really special,” Arellano said. “I will be able to carry this with me for a while.”
The same pride that Arellano has for his teammates was echoed by head coach Scott Crall, who shared his thoughts on the historic meet in Jefferson City.
“I am very proud of these boys and what they accomplished,” Crall said. “Our boys went in confident and calm. This group has been there before and they had a goal this year, which was to win the whole thing.”
Arellano anchored the 4x400-meter relay, which finished in second place. Joe Marshall, Kyler Chappell and Colhour were also a part of this runner-up squad.
In the field events, Zachary Proctor continued his successful junior year, finishing third in the high jump with a jump of 6 feet 5 1/2 inches.
John Timchak earned second place in pole vault as he launched himself to 13 feet 11 inches. The Kearney duo that threw in discus finished on the podium, too. Zach Grace ended in fifth place while K.J. Smith placed third.
Girls
On the girl’s side, Kearney finished in third place with 45 points as they ended with two individual state champions.
Jadyn Barnes and Ava Lawless were rewarded for their hard work over the weekend. Barnes won the 800-meter run with a time of 2:17. It was her final 400-meters of the event that separated her from the pack.
Barnes was featured in the 4x400-meter relay as Liela Murphy, Shelby Singleton and Addy Davis joined her. The team finished in fourth place. In the 4x800-meter relay, Barnes, Murphy, Abigail Smith and Abby Elam crossed the finish line in seventh.
The other state champion for Kearney was Ava Lawless, who earned first in triple jump. She hit the mark of 37 feet 11 1/2 inches to win the event by over 10 inches.
She came close to winning the title in long jump, too. Lawless ended the event in second after jumping 17 feet 9 inches. She was half an inch away from wining.
After events in the field, Lawless stepped onto the track to compete. She earned third in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 14.83 to add to the team score. Her final event was the 4x200-meter relay where Lawless, Barnes, Singleton and Abigail Stamper secured fifth place with a time of 1:44.96.
The season comes to a close for Kearney, but the trophy cases will be filled with hardware as the mission was accomplished for athletes in a Bulldogs’ uniform.
