JEFFERSON CITY — Liberty’s track and field season came to a close in the Class 5 State Championship on Saturday, May 27. The boys team finished in eighth place with 24 points and the girls team took 14th place with 18 points.
Ten of the 18 points for Liberty’s girls team came from the outstanding javelin thrower Morgan Cannon. The graduated senior won with a mark of 45.21 meters for the individual state title. This was Cannon’s second straight championship as she also won in 2022.
“Overall, I think I performed pretty well. I was having some shoulder issues throughout the week, so I am proud of myself for fighting through that,” Cannon said. “Javelin is such a cool sport because it is so technical and so dynamic.”
Cannon will head to the University of Missouri in the fall and join their javelin team. She shared that the team’s emphasis on javelin throwing will allow to succeed and grow at the next level as she looks to be challenged by SEC competition.
“The head coach of Mizzou is also the javelin coach. He definitely puts a priority on javelin because he only works with javelin,” she explained. “He knows a lot and is super knowledgeable in the sport.”
Elsewhere in the field, Alyssah Price finished in fifth place in the shot put. Malia Cabuyaban earned 12th in javelin and Ansley Drake secured 15th in pole vault.
On the track, Ella Brown finished in eighth place in the competitive 160-meter run. She also earned 14th in the 800-meter run. Cambell Grosdidier finished 13th in the 1600-meter.
In the final distance event, Britta Foust took 14th in the 3200-meter run. The last individual competitor for the Blue Jays was Natalie Hill, who came across the line in 12th place in the 300-meter hurdles.
Ariana Ruiz, Grosdidier, Foust and Brown took sixth place in the 4x800-meter run as they were able to score points for the team. The 4x400-meter team of Amari Morrison, Anna Clark, Caleigh Brownfield and Hill earned 13th place.
Boys
Leading the way for the Blue Jays in the state meet was sprinter Dominic Revels. The junior sprinter finished second in the 100-meter dash and third in the 200-meter dash. He bested his prelims time in the finals of both races.
Myles Thornburg wrapped up his illustrious running career for the Blue Jays, finishing sixth in the 1600-meter run. He ran a time of 4:13.89. There were 14 runners that broke 4:20 for one of the craziest, fastest races of the weekend. Thornburg also earned 12th in the open 800-meter run by taking a time of 1:59.16. Peyton Willbanks secured seventh place in the 3200-meter run.
Jack Carbajal finished his running career with a 10th place finish in the 400-meter dash. Lastly, Logan Miner earned ninth in the discus as the final individual competitor.
Connor Nicholson, Jaeger Hicks, Evan McWhorter and Thornburg took fourth place in the 4x800-meter relay.
Each broke the 2:00 barrier as they came across the line in a time of 7:48.30. Carbajal, Revels, Hicks and McWhorter took 11th place in the 4x400-meter relay.
