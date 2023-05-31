JEFFERSON CITY — Liberty’s track and field season came to a close in the Class 5 State Championship on Saturday, May 27. The boys team finished in eighth place with 24 points and the girls team took 14th place with 18 points.

Liberty’s Morgan Cannon won her second straight javelin state title on Saturday, May 27.

Ten of the 18 points for Liberty’s girls team came from the outstanding javelin thrower Morgan Cannon. The graduated senior won with a mark of 45.21 meters for the individual state title. This was Cannon’s second straight championship as she also won in 2022.

Liberty’s Cambell Grosdidier, Ella Brown, Ariana Ruiz and Britta Foust embrace following the 4x800-meter run during the Class 5 State Championship on Friday, May 26.
Liberty’s Dominic Revels competes in the Class 5 State Championship on Friday, May 26.
Liberty’s Myles Thornburg competes in the 1600-meter run during the Class 5 State Championship on Friday, May 26.

